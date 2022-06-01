President at CyCon 2022: Multi-national cooperation key in cyber conflict

Cooperation and information sharing is key in the field of cyber warfare, a fact made all the more apparent following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Alar Karis says.

Making the opening address at this year's NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) international conference on Cyber Conflict (CyCon) Wednesday, President Karis said: "Multinational cooperation and information sharing will be a key to combating cyber threats, including in case of an armed conflict."

"It makes sense to cooperate and exchange information, such as Indications of Compromise, between governments belonging to the Western community of values. Having good friends is our greatest strength in this battle," the president went on, according to a CCDCOE press release.

CyCon 2022, the 14th conference of its kind, started Tuesday, while its declared theme is "Keep Moving!" organizers say.

The clarion call, both literally and figuratively, invites discussions about cyber security in transportation and in supply chains, autonomous technologies and automation, and also encourages people to think about ways how to coordinate our joint response to the challenges brought by new technologies and how to avoid being paralyzed by the next global crisis.

The current situation, where the cyber domain is in the spotlight because of its impact on open warfare, is particularly important, given Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began over three months ago.

President Karis added that: "I truly believe that if our help and support to Ukraine are steadfast, Ukraine will secure its freedom, democracy, and its rightful place in the European family. But we must all pitch in, and continue to help Ukraine with our cyber defense expertise, information and resources."

CCDCOE Director Col. Jaak Tarien, noted with pleasure the concentration of experts in the field, now able to attend the conference in-person, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, when only virtual conferences were possible.

Around 600 participants will be on-site, plus almost 250 online, will hear from the most influential cyber defense speakers from around the world, featured in keynote sessions and discussion panels, including on Ukraine, the CCDCOE says.

CyCon is a flagship CCDCOE event focusing on technical, policy and legal aspects of cyber security and cyber defense, from both civilian and military perspectives, and is also one of only a handful of events combining an academic conference with policy conversations, the CCDCOE says.

The conference is taking place at a central Tallinn hotel and runs until Friday inclusive.

Headquartered in Tallinn, the CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited competence center, think tank and training institution that focuses mainly on training and exercises in the field of cyber security.

