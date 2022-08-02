New NATO CCDCOE director takes office in Tallinn

News
Incoming CCDCOE director Mart Noorma (left) plants an oak tree with Brig. Gen. Jaak Tarien, who he is replacing, at Monday's ceremony.
Incoming CCDCOE director Mart Noorma (left) plants an oak tree with Brig. Gen. Jaak Tarien, who he is replacing, at Monday's ceremony. Source: NATO CCDCOE
News

Doctor Mart Noorma has formally taken up his new post of Director of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), based in Tallinn.

Dr Noorma took up his post following a formal, change-of-command ceremony held at Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) headquarters in Tallinn, where outgoing director, Brig. Gen. Jaak Tarien, handed over.

Noorma's term is for three years, and Ministry of Defense Undersecretary for Defense Planning Tiina Uudeberg psaid of his appointment that: The past two years have been very challenging for the CCDCOE as well. Despite Covid restrictions and other challenges along the way, you have succeeded in organizing your flagship cyber exercises and conferences both online and in-person," noting that this year's annual CyCon conference was a sell-out and brought the highest-ranking generals and experts from all around the world, from a total of 50 countries, to Tallinn.

Uudeberg also praised Jaak Tarien's stint as director, which he commenced in September 2018.

Christian-Marc Lifländer, Head of Cyber and Hybrid Policy at NATO said: "Looking at what this Centre, and this team in particular, has achieved I can confidently say that you have set the standard for excellence on cyber."

Noorma's resume includes active engagement in innovation and novel technology development at NATO, EU and international level, while he has been a board member of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Space Advisory Board and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Autonomous Weapon Systems Expert Advisory Committee.

Monday's ceremony also saw the traditional planting of an oak tree (see cover image), jointly by incoming and outgoing directors.

The CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited knowledge hub offering a unique interdisciplinary approach to the most relevant issues in cyber defense, spearheaded by international experts from 35 countries and from the military, government, academia and industrial spheres. Around 80 people work at the headquarters.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

EDF's 2nd Infantry Brigade marks eighth anniversary

17:43

Viljandi Folk Festival attracted nearly 25,000 visits

17:12

Gallery: Tartuff film festival kicks off in Estonia's second city

16:58

Kersna: 13 notes from reality of the switch to Estonian-language education

16:37

Interior minister: Narva tank will be moved, support package being prepared

16:24

Estonian women's chess team suffer first olympiad loss

16:18

Gallery: Germany takes over Estonia's NATO Baltic Air Policing mission

15:50

Estonia's youth athletes latest to bring home glory

15:23

Red Army howitzer monument removed from Auvere Power Station

15:12

'Disco Elysium' creators' job openings provide clues to possible next game

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

29.07

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

01.08

Tallinn city government wants to alter law on bathing water pollution

10:09

Tallinn main roads to undergo 14 month renovation from September

01.08

Juhan Parts: Estonia should build two new Auvere power plants

01.08

July saw all-time record price of electricity in Estonia

01.08

Läänemets: Narva tank needs to be removed with dignity

01.08

Foreign tourists back in numbers in Tallinn Old Town

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: