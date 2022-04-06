NATO cybersecurity center gets new director

Space and defense technology expert Mart Noorma will become the new director of Tallinn's NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) from August 2022.

Noorma, who is currently Science and Development Director of Milrem Robotics, takes over from Col. Jaak Tarien who stepped into the role in 2018.

He has been actively engaged with NATO, EU, and international cooperation on innovation and novel technology development and is a member of the Estonian Defense League.

"CCDCOE has made a significant contribution to making the cyber environment that nearly one billion people from NATO member states around the world live in safer. Unfortunately, our enemy doesn't sleep and we have to be alert and ready to react to any cyber threats that may arise in the future. In the coming years, the centre should be even more flexible and efficient," said Noorma.

Noorma has also served as the vice-rector of Academic Affairs, the head of Space Technology Department, and as a professor of Space and Defence Technology at the University of Tartu. He obtained a Ph.D. at the Helsinki University of Technology in 2005.

CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited cyber defense hub focusing on research, training and exercises.

