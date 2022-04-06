NATO cybersecurity center gets new director

News
Mart Noorma
Mart Noorma Source: Kairit Leibold / ERR
News

Space and defense technology expert Mart Noorma will become the new director of Tallinn's NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) from August 2022.

Noorma, who is currently Science and Development Director of Milrem Robotics, takes over from Col. Jaak Tarien who stepped into the role in 2018.

He has been actively engaged with NATO, EU, and international cooperation on innovation and novel technology development and is a member of the Estonian Defense League.

"CCDCOE has made a significant contribution to making the cyber environment that nearly one billion people from NATO member states around the world live in safer. Unfortunately, our enemy doesn't sleep and we have to be alert and ready to react to any cyber threats that may arise in the future. In the coming years, the centre should be even more flexible and efficient," said Noorma.

Noorma has also served as the vice-rector of Academic Affairs, the head of Space Technology Department, and as a professor of Space and Defence Technology at the University of Tartu. He obtained a Ph.D. at the Helsinki University of Technology in 2005.

CCDCOE is a NATO-accredited cyber defense hub focusing on research, training and exercises.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

NATO cybersecurity center gets new director

12:56

Estonian government to donate 265,000 doses of COVID vaccines

12:30

Number of trucks up by a fifth at Narva border crossing

12:05

Tartu to raise parking fees, bus and bicycle tickets

11:46

Tartu restaurants ordered to stop selling cocktails via food courier

11:13

Estonian diplomat back from Moscow: Many in Russia still in shock

10:41

Estonia's €220-million military aid to Ukraine substantially diversified

10:10

Estonia to amend State Borders Act to better contain illegal migration

09:37

Statistics: Industrial production sees slight growth on year to February

09:16

Minister: Number of refugees coming to Estonia stabilizing

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.04

Estonia expels Russian diplomats, closes two consular offices

05.04

Tallinn man sentenced to 10 days in jail for signing letter Z at refugees

05.04

Tallinn residents could shelter from bombs in Bastion tunnels

05.04

Tallinn University bars Russian, Belarusian students

04.04

Russians in Estonia protest against Russia's war in Ukraine

05.04

Sergei Metlev: Ukrainian refugees and our Russians

05.04

Minister: Estonia to be fully independent from Russian gas by fall

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: