Gallery: Canada, South Korea, Luxembourg flags raised at NATO CCDCOE

News
Flag-raising ceremony at the NATO CCDCOE in Tallinn welcoming new members Canada, Luxembourg and South Korea. May 5, 2022.
Open gallery
37 photos
News

The NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) raised the flags of Canada, the Republic of Korea and Luxembourg in a ceremony in front of its complex in Tallinn on Thursday, welcoming the newest members of the center's multinational family into the fold.

"It is a great honor to have Canada, the Republic of Korea and Luxembourg in our growing and diverse family of like-minded nations," Col. Jaak Tarien, director of the CCDCOE, said according to a press release.

"Each member of the CCDCOE plays an important role in building and advancing strong and efficient unity against cyber threats," Tarien continued. "In the long run, the conditions for peace in the cyber realm and a response to the security threats of the modern world cannot be created without united and committed support."

The three newest official members of the center have already collaborated extensively with the CCDCOE, and have been members of the community for some time, the center noted.

The National Intelligence Service of the Republic of Korea noted that Thursday's event served as a venue to raise awareness of the importance of strengthening global partnerships, and provided opportune momentum for integrating the commitment to building a safer and more stable cyberspace against various threats and attacks.

"Canada's commitment to NATO is absolute," said Kevin Rex, Canadian ambassador to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. "Our presence in the Baltics is our largest anywhere in the world. We are over 1,400 boots on the ground in the Baltics, anchored in our leadership of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battlegroup in Latvia. Today, we are pleased to formally join the CCDCOE and contribute to strengthening allied capacity to respond to evolving threats to our democracies taking place in the cyber realm, including as part of Russia's unprovoked aggression against Ukraine."

"Cooperation, and the sharing of information, skills and best practices are essential for tackling the challenges we face in cyberspace," Max Gerten, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Luxembourg in the Czech Republic, Estonia and Ukraine. "Luxembourg is convinced that the expertise of the CCDCOE will strengthen its cyberdefense efforts, and we are committed to contributing our own experience."

Nearly 30 flags fly at Tallinn center

Established in May 2008 on the initiative of Estonia together with Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Slovak Republic and Spain, the NATO CCDCOE is a multinational and interdisciplinary cyberdefense hub based in Tallinn, whose mission is to support its member nations as well as NATO with interdisciplinary expertise in cyberdefense research, training and exercises covering the focus areas of technology, strategy, operations and law.

The CCDCOE was awarded full accreditation and International Military Organization status five months after its founding in 2008, and is one of the largest NATO-accredited centers to support its member nations and the alliance.

In early March, the 27 sponsoring countries of the CCDCOE voted unanimously to accept Ukraine into the organization as a contributing participant. In a gesture of solidarity as well as to mark the country's road to membership of the center, the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the CCDCOE complex in a ceremony on April 14.

It currently has nearly 30 members, including NATO allies and partner countries.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:17

Center Party returns €843,000 illicit donation in full

17:12

Taavi Pern: The prosecution repeatedly warned journalists

17:04

Gallery: Canada, South Korea, Luxembourg flags raised at NATO CCDCOE

16:55

Estonia's 5G frequency license auction bids rise to €2.6 million

16:52

Prime minister: Press must be able to work freely

16:19

Price of salmon up 80 percent on year

16:15

EKRE leader: prosecution should not get to decide media content

15:48

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

15:10

Grave of Kukruse lord provides clues about medieval Estonians' lives

14:55

Record energy prices increase Eesti Energia's turnover by 92 percent

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

08:05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings

03.05

Tallinn population shrinks for first time in 15 years

04.05

Police to restrict traffic on Tallinn's Filtri tee on May 9

04.05

City dwellers increasingly ordering in at night

09:39

Journalists fined over Swedbank piece raises Estonia press freedoms worries

04.05

Why bring Tallinn Music Week to Narva?

04.05

Estonian police prepared for spontaneous May 9 provocations

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: