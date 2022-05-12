PM: NATO proposals for ramping up defense not enough for Estonia

The military wing of NATO has presented Estonia with a series of proposals for ramping up regional defense, while they do not satisfy Estonia, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) told ERR.

Kallas said she needs to convince NATO leaders to ramp up the defense of Estonia and that switching from a deterrence posture to a defensive one seems to need more than finishing touches.

"We received NATO military proposals which we feel need to be ramped up considerably. I would refrain from going into details but they are not what we could call satisfactory yet," she said.

Kallas said the military part of NATO has tried to "use all the political space" and give every member state something.

"But it is clear that the threat of aggression in Portugal is very different from the Baltics. Which is why we should move beyond the something for everyone approach and make sure defense is reinforced where it's needed most, considering that the price of aggression has gone up," the prime minister said.

Kallas noted that for Estonia's message to hit home, a lot more work needs to be done with major allies and those who understand Estonia's situation. "To achieve a satisfactory solution. What matters to us is how defense will work," she said.

Head of NATO Jens Stoltenberg said a month ago that NATO was working on plans for reinforcing its eastern flank.

As part of reshaping NATO and to achieve stronger deterrence, relatively small units stationed in eastern flank members mainly to record a Russian attack will be replaced with units large enough to repel a potential invasion, Stoltenberg said.

"It is part of the change we need to bring – to go from trigger-deterrence to deterrence through resistance and defense. These things are already in the works. We need to make sure we can defend all NATO allies in an increasingly dangerous world," Stoltenberg said.

