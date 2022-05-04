Defense minister: NATO presence needs boosting in Baltic region

News
Norway's defense minister Bjørn Arild Gram (left) meeting his Estonian counterpart Kalle Laanet in Tallinn, May 3 2022.
Norway's defense minister Bjørn Arild Gram (left) meeting his Estonian counterpart Kalle Laanet in Tallinn, May 3 2022. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

NATO's forward defensive attitude needs strengthening in the current security situation, defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) says.

On the occasion of meeting with his Norwegian counterpart, Bjørn Arild Gram, in Tallinn on Tuesday, Laanet said that: "In the current security situation, we must immediately think about significantly strengthening NATO's presence; NATO needs a strengthened forward defense attitude ."

As a NATO member, this makes Norway of the utmost importance for Estonia, and vice versa.

Laanet said: "In our bilateral cooperation, Norway is an important ally for Estonia in both NATO and the Nordic region, for example in air security."

"We have similar views on security issues in the region; we rely on a reservist mindset, and there are many opportunities to expand the bilateral cooperation," the Estonian defense minister went on, according to a defense ministry press release.

Ministers Gram and Laanet discussed regional security in the region in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ahead of June's NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, while Laanet also presented Estonia's proposals for strengthening NATO's eastern wing defensive posture.

Defense minister Gram also cyber exercise CR14 and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) while in Estonia, and talked about potential cooperation between the two countries in the cyber field.

Norway has contributed to regional NATO security in several ways and at several times down to the present, including via the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission based at Ämari and at Šiauliai, Lithuania (Norwegian air force jets have so far been based in the latter – ed.) and within the framework of NATO's Force Integration Unit ( NFIU), to which it has sent military officers to participate.

Norway has also made a significant contribution to the development of the Baltic Defense College, based in Tartu, since its establishment in 1999.

The leaders of all three Baltic States recently called for a NATO divisional strength unit in each of the three countries, to comprise both local and allied personnel.

The current NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup in Estonia, which is British-led and based at Tapa and also currently contains a Danish contingent, is roughly battalion strength.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Estonians abroad

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:47

Estonian troops to leave Mali by end of June

11:16

Latvian ministry summons Russian ambassador over anti-semitism claims

10:54

Defense minister: NATO presence needs boosting in Baltic region

10:25

Estonian MPs to discuss Sweden's NATO membership, Ukraine on Stockholm trip

09:55

Simson: Gazprom is not a reliable supplier

09:35

Ambassador: Finland, Sweden joining NATO would create headaches for Russia

09:14

Party ratings: Reform, EKRE support stable, Eesti 200 loses more ground

08:39

Estonian police prepared for spontaneous May 9 provocations

03.05

MTA: Largest tax rebate this year €13,000, biggest owed sum — €1.7 million

03.05

Long-awaited 5G tender auctions begin Tuesday

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings Updated

03.05

Tallinn population shrinks for first time in 15 years

03.05

Riigikogu rejects EKRE call for Estonia to leave Russia border agreement

03.05

Valentyna from Ukraine: You miss the little things with emotional value

03.05

Two Tallinn public libraries start loaning out museum tickets for free

03.05

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds coming to Estonia in August

30.04

Estonia's state-owned Operail involved in Russian logistics during war

03.05

General Ben Hodges Q&A: Ukraine could push Russia back by end of 2022

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: