Estonian MPs to discuss Sweden's NATO membership, Ukraine on Stockholm trip

News
Marko Mihkelson
Marko Mihkelson Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Riigikogu members will discuss Sweden's potential NATO membership application and aid for Ukraine with their counterparts during an official visit on Wednesday.

The main topics of discussion will be the security situation and decisions relating to it, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said.

"The meetings will focus on the question of what more we can do to support Ukraine in its war with Russia. Helping Ukraine to victory is our most important task at the moment," he added.

The debate on NATO membership, which involves all parliamentary parties in Sweden, will also be discussed.

"The debate held in recent weeks over Sweden's possible accession to NATO shows how Russia's aggression in Ukraine has had a significant impact on security in the Baltic Sea region," Mihkelson said.

Ministers will visit the Swedish parliament (Riksdag) in Stockholm, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and they will return to Estonia on Thursday.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, both Finland and Sweden have actively started discussing joining NATO. Submitting a joint application has been discussed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Estonians abroad

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:47

Estonian troops to leave Mali by end of June

11:16

Latvian ministry summons Russian ambassador over anti-semitism claims

10:54

Defense minister: NATO presence needs boosting in Baltic region

10:25

Estonian MPs to discuss Sweden's NATO membership, Ukraine on Stockholm trip

09:55

Simson: Gazprom is not a reliable supplier

09:35

Ambassador: Finland, Sweden joining NATO would create headaches for Russia

09:14

Party ratings: Reform, EKRE support stable, Eesti 200 loses more ground

08:39

Estonian police prepared for spontaneous May 9 provocations

03.05

MTA: Largest tax rebate this year €13,000, biggest owed sum — €1.7 million

03.05

Long-awaited 5G tender auctions begin Tuesday

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings Updated

03.05

Tallinn population shrinks for first time in 15 years

03.05

Riigikogu rejects EKRE call for Estonia to leave Russia border agreement

03.05

Valentyna from Ukraine: You miss the little things with emotional value

03.05

Two Tallinn public libraries start loaning out museum tickets for free

03.05

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds coming to Estonia in August

30.04

Estonia's state-owned Operail involved in Russian logistics during war

03.05

General Ben Hodges Q&A: Ukraine could push Russia back by end of 2022

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: