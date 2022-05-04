Estonian MPs to discuss Sweden's NATO membership, Ukraine on Stockholm trip

Riigikogu members will discuss Sweden's potential NATO membership application and aid for Ukraine with their counterparts during an official visit on Wednesday.

The main topics of discussion will be the security situation and decisions relating to it, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said.

"The meetings will focus on the question of what more we can do to support Ukraine in its war with Russia. Helping Ukraine to victory is our most important task at the moment," he added.

The debate on NATO membership, which involves all parliamentary parties in Sweden, will also be discussed.

"The debate held in recent weeks over Sweden's possible accession to NATO shows how Russia's aggression in Ukraine has had a significant impact on security in the Baltic Sea region," Mihkelson said.

Ministers will visit the Swedish parliament (Riksdag) in Stockholm, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and they will return to Estonia on Thursday.

Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, both Finland and Sweden have actively started discussing joining NATO. Submitting a joint application has been discussed.

