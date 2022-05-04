Dynamo Kyiv to play FC Flora in Ukraine benefit match

Legendary Ukrainian football team Dynamo Kyiv travel to Estonia next week, to play in a friendly with local top-flight side Tallinna FC Flora in a charity game whose proceeds will be donated to the people of Ukraine.

Dubbed the "Match for Peace", the game kicks off at 7 p.m. next Friday, May 13, at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn. ERR will be broadcasting the event live.

Reili Järvalt, FC Flora's CEO, told ERR's Sport portal that the event will be: "An opportunity for our community to help Ukraine, which has been so affected by the war, meaning every spectator who comes to the stadium and buys a ticket contributes to that end. We will be donating all the ticket revenue in support of Ukraine."

"Dynamo Kyiv is a very appealing opponent; they have played in some very good charity games against some very well-known clubs. We are also honored to be hosting this match, at the A. Le Coq Arena," Järvalt continued.

FC Flora and Dynamo Kyiv are also the most-decorated teams in terms of club honors in their respective domestic leagues and cup competitions.

All ticket revenues will go to support Ukraine, meaning that the ticket prices fall in the same category as top-level Euro games.

A full ticket costs €10 in advance and €15 on the day

For pensioners and students, the advance ticket will cost €5, while pensioners and children under 12 can enter the arena free-of-charge on the day.

There will also be donation boxes installed on the day, for fans to make their own donations to Ukraine.

For those unable to make it on the day, ETV2 and ERR's sports portal will be covering the match live, starting from 6.40 p.m. on Friday, May 13.

Founded in 1927, Dynamo Kyiv won the former European Cup Winners' Cup twice, in the 1970s and 1980s. The team's furthest progress in the UEFA Champion's League to date has been to the semi-finals, which they last accomplished in 1999, while past former stars include Ukraine national team manager and ex-Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko.

