Ukrainian refugee children accompany Flora, Levadia on to field

News
Ukrainian refugee children ahead of taking the field as mascots before Sunday's Tallinn derby.
Ukrainian refugee children ahead of taking the field as mascots before Sunday's Tallinn derby. Source: ERR
News

Sunday was a day to remember for several Ukrainian children who have, with their families, fled Russia's invasion of that country to live in Estonia, as they took to the field ahead of the Tallinn derby clash.

The children, who numbered around 20, all resident in Lääne-Harju municipality, stepped out as mascots alongside FC Flora and FC Levadia players before the match at the A. Le Coq Arena, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

There are around 250 refugees from Ukraine now living in the municipality, with 60 of them school- or kindergarten-aged children.

Jaanus Saat, the municipality's mayor, told AK that: "All those refugees who want to work have a workplace, while the children are attending schools and kindergartens. Life has started to function; they are already turning into ordinary members of our society."

One boy, Sasha, told AK that taking the field was: "Like I'm playing, and it's very cool," while his mother, Irina, added that Sasha had played and watched football at home.

"Most of the time I'm at work, but we try to go out on the weekends. We wanted to go see something. This is the first event we have been able to get to," she said.

Mayor Saat said that the invite to take part – the idea was the brainchild of Flora's community leader - had come as a pleasant surprise.

He said: "There's been a lot of aid really coming in. They are involved as much as possible in all sorts of different activities and events."

The smaller children were seen taking the pitch hand-in-hand with the players, while older children bore flags, AK reported (link in Estonian).

In the event, Flora won 2:0.

Meanwhile in a more somber event in central Tallinn, memorial candles were lit and placed in Vabaduse väljak (Freedom Square) to commemorate the over 200 children who have been slaughtered by the Putin regime's forces since the invasion began two months ago, as well as the estimated 360+ who have been injured.

The original AK slot of the Vabaduse väljak commemoration (in Estonian) is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:50

Photos: PM Kaja Kallas meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

15:26

Estonia imposes five-year entry ban on Russian megastar Filipp Kirkorov

14:56

Ukrainian pop stars to perform at charity concert in Tallinn on Tuesday

14:54

High school students start state exams Monday Updated

14:31

Tax and customs authorities intercept 3.5 tons of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

14:03

MEPs divided on implications of Macron electoral victory

13:32

Ukrainian refugee children accompany Flora, Levadia on to field

13:02

Police in Estonia deem May 9-related provocations likely

12:37

Ott Tänak finishes second in Croatia rally

11:56

Omniva continues Ukraine support, postage stamp sees successful first month

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

22.04

Finland wins cyber defense exercise Locked Shields 2022

22.04

DDos cyberattacks against Estonian state websites continue

23.04

Tallinn launches procurement for Old City Harbor tramway

23.04

Estonia rejects Pfizer's covid drug offer, awaits joint EU procurement

09:33

DDoS attacks on Estonian state sites continued over weekend

23.04

Ratas: Family benefits system needs to be reviewed

22.04

Refugees continuing to arrive via Russia, Tallinn Bus Station overwhelmed

08:24

Estonia's leaders hail Emmanuel Macron's French presidential reelection

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: