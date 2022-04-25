Estonian youth judoka clinches European championship stage bronze

Estonian judoka Darja Mihhailova clinched bronze in the U-21 age group over the weekend, competing in a contest in Poland which forms part of the European Judo tour.

Mihhailova was competing in the up-to-52kg weight category, and managed to secure bronze in extra time against Alexandra Wybanska, ERR's sports portal reports.

This gave her a consolation medal after losing in the semi-finals to eventual silver medalist Yarden Raab.

Of Estonia's other competitors in the event, Merit Tarkus (<57kg) finished fifth, Randel Päästel of Võru Rei judo club (<81kg) came in seventh.

--

