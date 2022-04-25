Estonian youth judoka clinches European championship stage bronze

Sports
Darja Mihhailova (furthest right) on the podium at the European Judo tour stage in Poland.
Darja Mihhailova (furthest right) on the podium at the European Judo tour stage in Poland. Source: Facebook / Estonian Judo Association / Eesti Judoliit / Bartek Witkowski / EJU
Sports

Estonian judoka Darja Mihhailova clinched bronze in the U-21 age group over the weekend, competing in a contest in Poland which forms part of the European Judo tour.

Mihhailova was competing in the up-to-52kg weight category, and managed to secure bronze in extra time against Alexandra Wybanska, ERR's sports portal reports.

This gave her a consolation medal after losing in the semi-finals to eventual silver medalist Yarden Raab. 

Of Estonia's other competitors in the event, Merit Tarkus (<57kg) finished fifth, Randel Päästel of Võru Rei judo club (<81kg) came in seventh.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

