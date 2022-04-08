Kanepi out of Charleston tournament

Kaia Kanepi is out of the Credit One Charleston Open in South Carolina, after losing in round three in straight sets to Magda Linette (Poland), 6:3, 4:6, 6.2.

Kanepi beat local player Shelby Rogers and another Polish player, Magdalena Frech, to reach the third round, but was unable to hold up to Linette, ranked seven places below Kanepi in the world rankings in 64th place, and who had seen off world number 19 Leylah Fernandez (Canada) in her round two fixture.

Set one lasted only just over half-an-hour, with Kanepi's serve broken in game two and, while she returned the favor in game five, lost the last three games of the set on the trot.

While Kanepi's serve was strong in set two, winning two service games 40:0 and breaking twice, to take the set 6:4, the Estonian soon found herself 5:1 down in the third set and, though she was able to rescue one more game, this was not enough and Linette took the set 6:2, and thus the match.

Linette next faces Ekaterina Alexandrova, originally from Chelyabinsk, Russia, but who grew up in the Czech Republic and who will be playing under a neutral flag. Alexandrova defeated Karolina Pliškova (Czech Republic) in round three.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!