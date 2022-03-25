Kaia Kanepi through to round three in Miami

Kaia Kanepi is through to round three of the Miami Open in Florida after coming from behind to defeat Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in three sets, 3.6, 6:7, 6:0.

Kanepi went down 2:0 in games in the opening set against Tormo, ranked 35th in the world, but recovered to win three of the next four games to make it 3:3. However, this momentum passed and the Spanish player took the set 6.3.

The beginning of set two was a similar see-saw as Kanepi won three in-a-row only for her opponent to do just the same. This even-stevens progression continued until the Estonian, ranked 61st in the world, got to 6:5 and then took the set 7:5.

From thereon in it was all Kanepi, 36, from Haapsalu, as she raced to a six-game streak with no answer, to wrap up the third set and with it the match.

Kanepi faces world number 10 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in round three. Jabeur overcame Polish player Magda Linette in two sets in her second round encounter.

The head-to-head between the pair is currently 2-0 in favor of Jabeur.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!