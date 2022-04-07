Kaia Kanepi through to round three in Charleston

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: (Siim Semiskar/ERR Sport)
Kaia Kanepi is through to round three of the Charleston Open in South Carolina, US, after defeating Magdalena Frech (Poland) in straight sets, 7:5, 6:3.

Kanepi had overcome local player Shelby Rogers in round one of the tournament, played on clay courts and a second-tier WTA500 event.

The Estonian, ranked 30 places higher, went 4:2 up in set one, but Frech went on to draw level. Kanepi had a set ball in hand at 5:4, but failed to convert it, finally breaking her opponent's serve in game 12, to take the set 7:5.

In the second set, Kanepi went 4:3 up, and looked like she was unable to break Frech's serve in the next game as the latter went 40:0 up, However, Kanepi pulled back and did indeed break, going on to hold her own serve in the next game and take the set 6:3 and with it the match.

Frech in fact served up six aces to Kanepi's one, and committed just one double fault more (three in total) than the Estonian. However her first serve percentage was 58 percent to Kanepi's 66 percent, while Frech only won 38 percent of her second service points, compared with Kanepi's 76 percent.

Kanepi had a whopping 14 break points at her disposal throughout the match, converting three of them, while Frech won one out of four break points.

Kanepi next faces either world number 19 Leylah Fernandez (Canada) or another Polish player, Magda Linette (WTA 64th), in round three.

Estonia's top player, Anett Kontaveit, is not competing in South Carolina.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

