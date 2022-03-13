Kontaveit through to round three in Indian Wells

Anett Kontaveit is through to round three of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California after defeating Kristina Kucova (Slovakia) in straight sets, 6:4, 6:1.

Kontaveit, 26, from Tallinn, ranked a career-high 5th in the world, got a bye for round one, and is seeded fourth in the tournament, though she and her partner Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) had been knocked out of the ladies doubles in round one.

The Estonian was dominant throughout the match, serving up five aces to Kucova's one, and won 77 percent of her first serve points to her opponent's 44 percent.

Kontaveit won 39 percent of her second service points, while Kucova, ranked77th in the world, won 32 percent. Kontaveit won five out of eight break points to Kucova's two out of four.

A highlights video of the game is here.

Kontaveit faces Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic, 33rd in the world) in the next round.

Kaia Kanepi is also through to round three in Indian Wells, and faces British player Harriet Dart.

--

