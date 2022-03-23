Kanepi through to round two in Miami

Sports
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Sports

Kaia Kanepi is through to round two of the Miami Open after her round one opponent Marina Zanevska (Belgium) retired after set one. Kanepi had won the opening set 6:2.

While the Estonian, ranked 61st in the world, seven places ahead of Zanevska, went 2:0 down in the first two games, the Belgian failed to win any more games in that set and indeed in the match, as Kanepi won the next six games on the trot, breaking Zanevska's serve three times in the process.

The entire set lasted 39 minutes, while Zanevska opted to retire due to medical reasons.

Kanepi's next opponent at the Hard Rock Stadium is world number 35 Sara Sorribes Tormo, who got a bye in round one.

The pair have met once before, at Wimbledon, when the Spanish player came off the better.

Top Estonian plyer Anett Kontaveit, ranked seventh in the world, was given a bye for round one also, and will play Ann Li (U.S., WTA 65th), who defeated Mayar Sherif (Egypt, WTA 73) in round one.

The Miami Open is a WTA1000 event, the most prestigious tier of professional women's tennis competition after the four grand slam tournaments.

--

