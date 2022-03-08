Kanepi rises three spots in WTA rankings, Kontaveit stays 5th in the world

Anett Kontaveit (right) with Kaia Kanepi.
Anett Kontaveit (right) with Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Kaia Kanepi has risen three places in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings to 63rd, while Anett Konaveit remains in fifth place, ahead of appearing at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which started Monday.

Kontaveit first broke the top 10 late on in 2021, and reached a career-high fifth place, behind Ashleigh Barty (Australia), Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic), Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) and Iga Swiatek (Poland).

Kanepi is due to meet 17-year-old Robin Montgomery (U.S., ranked 361st in the world and the winner of last year's U.S. Open Junior Tournament) in round one in Indian Wells. The winner will meet Tokyo Olympic winner Belinda Bencic in round two – Bencic has a bye for round one.

Kontaveit also has a bye in round one for the same competition, and will face the winner of Kristina Kucova (Slovakia, 77th in the world) and Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania, 57th in the world).

Kontaveit and Kucova have never met, while the Estonian overcame Ruse in the WTA Sydney Classic in January.

