Kontaveit out of Indian Wells ladies doubles

Anett Kontaveit and her doubles partner Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) are out of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, after losing in the first round to the all-American pairing of Alison Riske and Sofia Kenin, 7:6 (11:9), 6:2, in a game which lasted an hour and 44 minutes.

Kontaveit will starts her singles campaign in Indian Wells on Saturday.

After getting a bye for round one, the Estonian, ranked a career-high fifth in the world, will face Kristina Kucova (Slovakia, 77th in the world) in round two.

The winner will face either Marketa Vondroušova (Czech Republic, 33rd in the world) or Magdalena Fręch (Poland, 88th in the world), in round three.

Kaia Kanepi faces Belinda Bencic (Switzerland, 25th in the world) in her round two encounter; the winner will next play either Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina (WTA 18th) or Harriett Dart (U.K., WTA 122) in round three.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!