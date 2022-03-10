Kaia Kanepi through to round two at Indian Wells

Sports
Kaia Kanepi and others on court at the Haabneeme ITF tennis tournament.
Kaia Kanepi and others on court at the Haabneeme ITF tennis tournament. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Sports

Kaia Kanepi has won her opening round match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, beating US player Robin Montgomery in straight sets, 6:3, 6:3.

Kanepi, nearly 20 years older and who places nearly 300 places above the American in the WTA rankings, at 63rd in the world, took a quick lead in the first set, taking the score to 4:1 in games before Montgomery mounted a fight-back to take the score to 4:3. However, after holding her serve, the Estonian, 36, from Haapsalu, managed to break her 17-year old opponent's serve, to take the set 6:3.

Set two went somewhat more briskly, with Kanepi getting to 3:1 before committing three double faults in the next game and having her service broken

With the scoreline 3:2, Kanepi broke in the next game and then raced through her own service in the following game, not dropping a point.

While Montgomery held her service again, in game nine, Kanepi came back from a 15:30 deficit to hold her own serve, and take the set 6:3 again, and with it the match.

The entire encounter lasted an hour-and-ten minutes; Kanepi committed nine double faults to Montgomery's eight, while she won 75 percent of break points to her opponent's 38 percent.

Kanepi faces Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic (Switzerland), ranked 25th in the world, in round two. The pair have met once competitively, at Wimbledon in 2019, when Bencic was victorious.

Top Estonian player Anett Kontaveit had a bye in round one and will face either Kristina Kucova (Slovakia, 77th in the world) and Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania, 57th in the world).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

E-DICTATION 15

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:13

Ambassador to Ukraine: It is difficult for Russia to surround Kyiv

13:46

Enefit Power prepared to maintain 1,000 MW reserve indefinitely

13:15

War in Ukraine leads to construction materials, labor shortage in Estonia

12:49

Other universities may follow Tartu lead in barring Russian students

12:26

Ukrainian war refugees can ride Tartu city buses for free

11:51

Gallery: Tallinn marks March 9 bombing

11:14

Tallinn schools preparing activities for Ukrainian students

11:04

Coronavirus update: 245 patients, 2,470 new cases, 7 deaths

10:48

Industrial production volume rise slows to 1.4 percent on year to January

10:15

Ratas: Support for Center took a hit from aftermath of Ukraine statement

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

07.03

Finnish PM: Debate over joining NATO to be thorough, but quick

09.03

Tartu university to restrict applications from Russian, Belarusian students

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.03

Estonian PM: We need to be prepared that the worst is still to come

09.03

Kallas: We knew our neighbor then and we know our neighbor now

09.03

Estonia has second-highest gender pay gap among EU countries

08.03

Ukraine events strike too familiar of a chord among older Estonians

09.03

Gasoline and diesel price exceeds €2 mark

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: