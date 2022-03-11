Nõmme Kalju through to Tipner trophy semi-finals

Premium liiga team Nõmme Kalju are through to the semi-finals of the Tipner trophy, Estonia's domestic football cup, after crushing third division JK Tabasalu 7:0 Thursday evening.

Midfielders Pavel Marin and Kaspar Paur scored twice each in the first half, while striker Aleksandr Volkov, midfielder Nikita Kimossarov and Belarusian midfielder Mikhail Babich scored one apiece in the second half, with no answer from the Esiliiga B team.

Nõmme Kalju will now face JK Narva Trans in the semi-finals in May, while Tallinna FC Flora will face Paide Linnameeskond play in the other semi.

Kalju's seven goals, however, was not the team's highest tally for the cup campaign, nor even its second highest. While they beat non-league side Tallinna FC Zapoos 9:1 in the round of 16, they scored an almost unfathomable 32 goals over another non-league time, Rahvaliiga Meeskond , who did not score at all, in the preceding round.

The 3:1 quarter final victory over Esiliiga (second division) team Viljandi JK Tulevik was sterile by comparison.

The semi-finals are to be played May 3-May 5; the final on May 21.

