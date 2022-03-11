Henry Sildaru seventh in junior world championships Big Air final

Freestyle skier Henry Sildaru placed seventh in the Big Air finals event at the Junior World Championships in Leysin, Switzerland.

Sildaru's best of three attempts netted him 86.3 points, though his opening run saw a poor landing lead to just 28.5 points. With 76.8 points in the second attempt, the aggregated 163 points placed him seventh overall, to add to his fifth place in the half-pipe final earlier in the week.

Troy Podmilsak (U.S.) won the Big Air, followed by Luca Harrington (New Zealand) and Leo Landrö (Norway).

Sildaru has one more event to come, the slopestyle, over the weekend. Qualifying takes place Saturday and the final is on sunday.

The younger brother of Beijing winter olympics bronze medalist Kelly Sildaru, Henry, 15, was junior world champion last year.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

