Kelly Sildaru attending pre-season New Zealand training camp

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru is to attend a training camp in New Zealand, ahead of the new season.

Sildaru's coach Mihkel Ustav told portal Delfi (link in Estonian) that: "We are to travel next week. We will probably come back in the first week of October."

Prior to the pandemic, the training camp had been a regular fixture for Sildaru, 20, who took bronze in the slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, but this year's visit is the first since 2019

Ustav added that Sildaru has signed up to the same competitions as last season, with the first major event being the world championship event in Stubai, Austria, Novemer 18-19.

The season's main focus is the world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, at the end of February and into early March.

Other season highlights include December's Dew Tour, and January's X Games in Aspen, Colorado, the event where Sildaru achieved her first significant career win, at the age of 13, back in 2016.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!