Kelly Sildaru attending pre-season New Zealand training camp

Sports
Kelly Sildaru.
Kelly Sildaru. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru is to attend a training camp in New Zealand, ahead of the new season.

Sildaru's coach Mihkel Ustav told portal Delfi (link in Estonian) that: "We are to travel next week. We will probably come back in the first week of October."

Prior to the pandemic, the training camp had been a regular fixture for Sildaru, 20, who took bronze in the slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, but this year's visit is the first since 2019

Ustav added that Sildaru has signed up to the same competitions as last season, with the first major event being the world championship event in Stubai, Austria, Novemer 18-19.

The season's main focus is the world championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, at the end of February and into early March.

Other season highlights include December's Dew Tour, and January's X Games in Aspen, Colorado, the event where Sildaru achieved her first significant career win, at the age of 13, back in 2016.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:21

Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal procurement stalls

17:16

Tallinn Zoo celebrating birthday with special program on Thursday

17:09

Average monthly pension to increase by more than €100 next year

16:57

Minister: Power outages unlikely in Estonia but risks have gone up

16:48

Vanemuine Theater opens new season with festival in Tartu

16:18

Enefit Power salary talks in Ida-Viru County will be tense

16:03

Seventh "Aparaaditehase Festival" set to take place in Tartu this weekend

15:50

Kelly Sildaru attending pre-season New Zealand training camp

15:46

Gallery: Trad.Attack! perform spectacular live show in Tartu

15:38

Siim Kiisler, Kristjan Vanaselja elected deputy chairs of Parempoolsed

Watch again

Most Read articles

18.08

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

22.08

EDF Deputy Commander: Ukrainians have up to 10 weeks for counter-attack

22.08

Feature: We need to talk about Narva

07:51

Minister: FSB claim of alleged assassin fleeing to Estonia is provocation

22.08

Meelis Oidsalu: The real reason for the intelligence chief quitting

22.08

Daily: Kallas speaks up in support of Sanna Marin after dancing video leak

13:00

Sanna Marin: The Baltics should have been heeded over Russia

20.08

Estonia's electricity prices to reach as low as €0.44 per MWh on Sunday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: