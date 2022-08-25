Veteran swimmer Eha Lilienthal takes silver in Rome

Swimmer Eha Lilienthal won a silver medal in her event at the European Masters Swimming Championships in Rome, Italy.

Lilienthal swan in the 3km event, in the 75-79 age group, and put in a time of 1.11.53.9, just 17 seconds behind event winner Ingeborg Schmidt (Germany).

Of other Estonia participants at the championships so far, Kristiina Arusoo (40-44 age group) came eighth over the same distance with a time of 49.27.0, while Jaana Leht was 30th among the 45-49-year-old category (1:24.09.3).

The event lasts until August 28, and is the follow up to the 2022 European Aquatics Championships, also held in Rome and which ended on Sunday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

