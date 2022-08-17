Kregor Zirk misses out on European 400m freestyle finals

Swimmer Kregor Zirk came 19th place in the 400 m freestyle European Aquatics Championships semi-finals in Rome, Italy, which was insufficient to progress to Tuesday evening's final.

Zirk put in a time of 3:53.43 in the semis, after finishing 7th place in the heats.

Tuesday was the last day of the competition, while Zirk was the last Estonian to be racing.

His best result in Rome came in the 200 m butterfly final, where he finished sixth.

