Zirk reaches three finals at FINA Swimming World Cup

News
Kregor Zirk
Kregor Zirk Source: Kregor Zirk/Facebook
News

Estonia's Kregor Zirk reached the finals of three events at the first leg of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin this weekend. After coming sixth in both the 400m freestyle on Friday and 200m butterfly on Saturday, Zirk rounded off the weekend with a seventh place finish in the final of the 200m freestyle on Sunday evening.

On Saturday, in a competitive 200m butterfly final, Zirk swam 1 minute 52.45 seconds to take sixth place, just 1.77 seconds slower than the Estonian national record he himself set at last year's Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

"To be perfectly honest, like this morning I couldn't get the turns to click and I'm really angry with myself," said Zirk after the race, despite having just swum his season's best and the fifth best time of his career. "The level of the final was very high and today I couldn't get the turns to click. But considering the fact that we are only at the beginning of the season, to be so close to my personal best is really good," Zirk said.

The Estonian's former training partner Chad le Clos of South Africa, took first place, completing the distance in 1 minute 49.62 seconds. Switzerland's Noe Ponti came second (1 minute 50.43 seconds) with Kuan-Hung Wang (1 minute 51.04 seconds) of Taiwan in third.

Sunday began well for Zirk, who swam 1 minute 44.98 seconds in his 200m freestyle heat to secure a place in the evening's final.

However, despite posting an even faster time in the final, Zirk could only manage a seventh place finish with 1 minute 44.71 seconds, just 1.74 seconds slower than his own Estonian national record.

"Tactically, it was a better swim than in the morning, but the final push could have been a bit faster," said Zirk. "I still have to work on some details, but overall, the situation is very good and I can now look ahead to the Short Course World Championships."

South Africa's Matthew Sates took first place in 1 minute 40.88 seconds, ahead of Australia's Kyle Chalmers (1 minute 41.09 seconds) and Kieran Smith of the USA (1 minute 42.30 seconds).

Zirk will spend the next three weeks in Estonia, before heading out to Hong Kong for a final training camp ahead of the FINA Short Course World Swimming Championships, which take place in Melbourne Australia in mid-December. Zirk is determined to emerge from the camp in a position to challenge for medals in Melbourne.

"In Hong Kong, we will be training alongside Olympic medalist Siobhan Haughey, who is from there. (It means), we will be able to train in very good conditions, which is important for the World Championships, because it makes no sense to go there just to take part," said Zirk.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:18

Estonia's stabilization reserve shrinks by €3 million on quarter

16:00

Indrek Tammekänd: Let us raise the salary of the new RMK director

15:50

Days after Paide mayor resignation, Türi municipal mayor resigns as well

15:41

War of Independence Victory Column renovation now expected in 2023

15:24

Ministry planning gaps in the Väike Strait Dam

15:16

Tallinn Airport parking lots packed as schools go on fall break

14:49

Daily: New study looks at Estonians' attitude toward environmental values

14:31

Bill of amendments to allow Estonian state to step in on place name changes

14:15

Natural gas prices set to fall to lowest levels since June

14:04

Additional €10 million for universities could be spent on heating

Watch again

Most Read articles

22.10

Subway to close its restaurants in Estonia

19.10

Defense minister: Russian army will recover sooner rather than later

22.10

Infectologist on Covid: We have developed an immune memory

10:03

EDF general: Falling back in Kherson major hurdle for Russian troops

21.10

Nordica's first Airbus 320 arrives in Tallinn

21.10

Estonia leading EU project to secure Ukraine's cyber, data security

22.10

Tax authority to require platforms to share income info

21.10

New spa center and sports hall opens in Õismäe district of Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: