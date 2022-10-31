Estonian swimmer Armin Evert Lelle seventh in world champs 100m backstroke

Estonian swimmer Armin Evert Lelle placed seventh in the short-course (25-meter lengths) 100-meter backstroke finals in the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Toronto, Canada, Sunday, with a time of 52.21.

Lelle had already finished fifth in the 200m backstroke final at the same competition on Saturday and was in action again just after 4.10 p.m. Estonian time on Sunday.

Shaine Casas (US) placed first again on Sunday, having already done so in the 200m finals.

Lelle's time was 1.21 seconds slower than his personal best, and Estonia's domestic record, which he set last year in Abu Dhabi.

The short-course championships are held in pools of 25m length, compared with 50m for the long-course events.

