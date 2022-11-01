Kalev/Cramo book place in Estonia basketball cup quarter-finals

Sports
BC Kalev/Cramo in action, here against Rakvere.
BC Kalev/Cramo in action, here against Rakvere. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sports

Tallinn basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo are through to the Estonian men's basketball cup after defeating Keila KK on aggregate, outstripping them by 72 points over the two games.

The second of the two matches, played on Monday, saw Kalev/Cramo take the lead 30:19 after the first quarter, extending that to 54:33 at half-time. The Tallinn team were also dominant in the third (21:10) and fourth (28:14) quarters meaning that on top of their 94:68 victory in the first match, they far outscored Keila on aggregate.

Hugo Toom was Kalev/Cramo's top scorer on Monday (23 points and 11 rebounds).

The quarter-finals start mid-November; Kalev/Cramo face Rapla Avis Utilitas, amd the other quarter finals see BC Tarvas play off against TalTech/Optibet, Viimsi/Sportland playing Tallinna Kalev/Audentes while Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits will meet Pärnu Sadam.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:00

Football roundup: Mets' Zurich beat Sion, Käit's Rapid go third in Romania

10:31

Juhan Kilumets: More calls to readmit Russia into international sport

10:29

Repairing storm damage to old Haapsalu cemetery could be lengthy

09:32

12 year-old Kiira Paškov wins Euro junior tennis title in Spain

09:32

Kalev/Cramo book place in Estonia basketball cup quarter-finals

08:58

Statistics: Industrial production fell over 7 percent on year to September

08:25

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

08:13

Mixed municipal waste transport to become more expensive in Tallinn

07:47

Omniva posts losses of nearly €700,000, January to September 2022

07:31

Government's scientific council contract to run course, future unclear

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

31.10

Value of land in Estonia up 8.3 times on average in 21 years

31.10

Apartment block to be built on site of Tallinn bus station parking lot

31.10

Statistics Estonia: October's rate of inflation was 22.4 percent

31.10

Supermarkets in Estonia seeking ways to reduce food waste

31.10

Photo: Zorro mask placed on Tallinn Päts monument

31.10

Driver fined €600 for chasing brown bear

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: