Kalev/Cramo book place in Estonia basketball cup quarter-finals

Tallinn basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo are through to the Estonian men's basketball cup after defeating Keila KK on aggregate, outstripping them by 72 points over the two games.

The second of the two matches, played on Monday, saw Kalev/Cramo take the lead 30:19 after the first quarter, extending that to 54:33 at half-time. The Tallinn team were also dominant in the third (21:10) and fourth (28:14) quarters meaning that on top of their 94:68 victory in the first match, they far outscored Keila on aggregate.

Hugo Toom was Kalev/Cramo's top scorer on Monday (23 points and 11 rebounds).

The quarter-finals start mid-November; Kalev/Cramo face Rapla Avis Utilitas, amd the other quarter finals see BC Tarvas play off against TalTech/Optibet, Viimsi/Sportland playing Tallinna Kalev/Audentes while Tartu Ülikool Maks & Moorits will meet Pärnu Sadam.

