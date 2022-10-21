New spa center and sports hall opens in Õismäe district of Tallinn

A new, 10,000-square-meter sports and spa center has opened in the Tallinn district of Õismäe, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Thursday.

Named "Ring", the development is located at an address which previously was home to a former school building and followed around seven years of searching for a developer on the part of Tallinn City Government, with one earlier attempt proving abortive due to lack of funds, and the Covid pandemic delaying things further.

The development includes a 500-seat basketball, volleyball and soccer hall and a gym, and is owned by Kalle Kuusik, who also owns spa centers in Viimsi, Narva Jõesuu and on Saaremaa.

Õismäe is a densely-populated residential area west of central Tallinn, built in the Soviet era and similar to Mustamäe, which it is adjacent to.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!