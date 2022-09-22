€20-million hotel and conference center planned to open in Pärnu by 2026

A €20-million hotel and conference center planned for the southwestern Estonian town of Pärnu should be ready by 2026. The hotel will be erected on a site which has lain vacant for many years, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Wednesday.

Andres Rätsep, board member of developers Brackmann Arendus told AK that: "According to our plan, we will try to develop this hotel on a relatively large scale, and to that end we have actually acquired two adjacent properties here in Pärnu. We expect that the complex should be open to customers in 2025-2026."

The company's resume includes developing the Georg Otsa spa in Saaremaa, the Telegraaf hotel in Tallinn and the Hedon spa in Pärnu, Rätsep noted.

Silver Smeljanski, deputy mayor of Pärnu confirmed that: "There has really been an empty plot adjacent to the central beach in Pärnu, which hopefully will finally be developed with a nice building in the next few years."

Brackmann arendus acquired a plot at Ranna puiestee 9, and a second plot, he planned site of the conference center, adjacent to the existing Rannahotell.

Seven architectural offices have been invited to participate in the tender procedure for the conference center plans, a competitive process which is also open to all other applicants.

The planned hotel itself was designed by the Emil Urbel firm of architects.

One aspect of planning which must be borne in mind that all trees which are of any natural value must remain in place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!