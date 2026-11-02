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Saaremaa ferry boss jailed over €4m insolvency begins prison term

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Judge's gavels (photo is illustrative).
Judge's gavels (photo is illustrative). Source: Silver Gutmann/Supreme Court of Estonia
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Vjatšeslav Leedo, convicted of causing the insolvency of a ferry serving Estonia's islands, has started serving his sentence in Tallinn Prison.

In June, the Supreme Court's ruling finalizing the convictions of Leedo and co-defendants Tõnis Rihvk and Lennart Viikmaa; their sentences were left unchanged.

Leedo was sentenced to two years and six months' imprisonment, of which he must serve two months actual prison time after being found guilty of intentionally causing the Saaremaa Laevakompanii (SLK) shipping firm to become insolvent.

Kirsi Pruudel, head of media relations at the Prison Service, had told ERR that when Leedo's imprisonment began, when it ends and which prison he is in are confidential and cannot be disclosed.

"We can only confirm that Vjatšeslav Leedo has started serving his sentence," Pruudel said.

"Leedo and two other former Saaremaa Laevakompanii executives were convicted of causing the company's insolvency, leaving it with no unencumbered assets and unable to pay its debts."

In mid-October this year, Tallinn Circuit Court dismissed a request from Leedo's defense to postpone the start of his sentence.

Leedo had said he intended to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, calling the ruling unfair and the punishment disproportionate.

In October 2025, Tallinn Circuit Court ruled that Leedo, Tõnis Rihvk and Lennart Viikmaa must serve two months immediately, with the rest of their sentences suspended. Pärnu County Court had originally handed Leedo and Rihvk two years and six months, and Viikmaa one year and six months. The Supreme Court upheld the convictions in June this year.

SLK ceased operations in 2018.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

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