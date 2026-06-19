X!

Prominent shipping executives must serve real prison time

News
Saaremaa-based entrepreneur Vjatšeslav Leedo.
Saaremaa-based entrepreneur Vjatšeslav Leedo. Source: ERR
News

Estonia's Supreme Court on Friday upheld convictions against three former Saaremaa Shipping Company executives for causing the firm's insolvency, finalizing prison sentences that require each to serve two months behind bars.

At the same time, the court overturned the civil claim because the victim's financial demands had already been met.

Tõnis Rihvk, a management board member of Saaremaa Shipping Company (SLK), and supervisory board members Vjatšeslav Leedo and Lennart Viikmaa were accused of causing the company's insolvency. Leedo and Rihvk were also charged with forgery related to the case.

The District Court found the defendants guilty. The court established that before the transactions described in the indictment, Saaremaa Shipping Company owned more than €4 million in unencumbered assets, had nearly €5.5 million in its bank account and held four ferries valued at nearly €4 million on its balance sheet.

After the transactions, the company no longer had unencumbered assets and became insolvent.

The District Court sentenced Rihvk and Leedo to two years and six months in prison, suspended with a four‑year probation period. Viikmaa received a suspended sentence of one year and six months with a three‑year probation period. The Circuit Court increased the penalties and ruled that the defendants must serve two months of actual imprisonment once the decision takes effect.

The Circuit Court explained why the recent closure of Saaremaa Shipping Company's bankruptcy proceedings does not justify acquitting the defendants. The criminal liability does not depend on whether the consequences of the act were later remedied or the damage compensated. Therefore, the defendants remain responsible for causing insolvency even though companies controlled by Leedo have since paid most of Saaremaa Shipping Company's debts.

Leedo plans to turn to the European Court of Human Rights

Leedo said via a PR agency that he does not agree with the court ruling and intends to appeal it to the European Court of Human Rights.

"I respect the Estonian court system, but I will continue defending my rights within the framework of existing law at the European level. I consider the decision unfair, the entire process legally questionable and the punishment disproportionate," Leedo said.

Leedo said a fundamental question remains in this case: whether the alleged damage and its extent were assessed from the start in line with the actual circumstances, and whether the proceedings maintained the necessary impartiality toward all parties.

Vjatšeslav Leedo ja teiste endiste Saaremaa Laveakompanii juhtide kohtuotsuse väljakuulutamine Pärnu maakohtus. Autor/allikas: Kristi Raidla / ERR

Victim's claims have been settled

The Supreme Court's criminal chamber left the lower courts' decisions on guilt and sentencing unchanged. However, it annulled earlier rulings that had granted the civil claim of OÜ Reyna Trade and ordered the defendants to cover related legal costs.

In the bankruptcy proceedings of Saaremaa Shipping Company, Reyna Trade's claims were recognized in the amount of €421,914, and Peetri Keskus OÜ, a company linked to Leedo, paid that sum on behalf of the debtor. To recover the remaining €276,473 and interest, the victim turned to civil court and also filed a civil claim in the criminal case.

Saaremaa Shipping Company had made payments of that amount to the victim's Tax and Customs Board prepayment account. The parties disagreed on whether those payments were intended to cover the debt. The civil courts found that the company's debt to Reyna Trade had been settled through those transfers, and the Supreme Court reached the same conclusion when resolving the civil claim in the criminal case.

The Supreme Court also addressed the defense's argument that Judge Andres Parmas, who participated in the circuit court's handling of the case, should have been recused because he had previously encountered the matter while serving as Prosecutor General. Parmas himself requested recusal, but the Circuit Court president rejected the request.

The Supreme Court explained that a judge who previously worked as a prosecutor must be recused only if they participated in the proceedings of the specific case or intervened in its course — for example, by canceling a prosecutor's order or directive. In this case, no such circumstances existed. Parmas had met with the victim's representative as Prosecutor General and had asked the prosecutor handling the case about its progress as part of supervisory duties, but he did not give substantive instructions on how the case should be resolved.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:11

Bill to regulate high-ranking officials moving to the private sector

17:02

MoD official: Ukraine able to fend off overwhelming Russian troops with drones

16:37

Estonian camera headed for deep-space mission in 2028

15:43

Estonia plans €7 million upgrade to centralized health specialist dashboard

15:02

Gulf of Riga offshore wind farm transmission line corridor picked

14:15

A shopping center is rising on top of an ancient cemetery in Järva‑Jaani

13:55

Expert: The initiative in the war is beginning to tilt toward Ukraine

13:30

Prominent shipping executives must serve real prison time

12:50

Tiit Land: Engineer, lead young people to mathematics

12:30

Minister's partially Russian‑language thank‑you at graduation surprised teachers

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.06

Estonia sends police unit to Latvia–Belarus border

18.06

Estonia passes law obligating police to place warning signs ahead of mobile speed cameras

18.06

Study: Estonia among Europe's more conservative countries on family attitudes

18.06

Midsummer events to be held around Tallinn this weekend

08:07

Kaja Kallas to ERR: Israeli foreign minister's statement came as a surprise

17.06

Tallinn to get a new tram line

18.06

Airlines must ensure children are seated next to a parent at no extra charge

17.06

Instant ramen salmonellosis outbreak reaches Estonia

18.06

Estonian spa and its employee found guilty of causing a person's death in circuit court

18.06

Developer expects contract for difference support scheme for Estonia's nuclear plant

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo