A group of teenagers who stole from pubs and restaurants across Estonia has been apprehended by police, but the City of Pärnu is still trying to tackle youth behavior.

In recent weeks, several restaurants in Pärnu, Tallinn and Viljandi have been broken into at night. Vandals broke into Aleksandri pub in Pärnu late on Tuesday evening.

"First they put a crowbar in and tried to force it open, damaging all the edges, but it's a very good, strong door and it held. But there's nothing you can do against a crowbar. They smashed a hole right through here, put a hand inside and opened the thumbturn, and that was that," said Aleksandri pub owner Andres Mathiesen.

A new security door costs around €6,000, plus installation. Although insurance covers the costs, the time and effort involved are many times greater than the value of what the intruders stole.

"Completely pointless. These days, there's no cash register, no money. What do you expect to get? They took half a bottle of Vana Tallinn," Mathiesen said.

In Pärnu, restaurants Rööm and Tuju, the R-kiosk at the bus station, and the Kastrul and Kohvila cafés have also been broken into in the same way. Police have caught the vandals, who are boys aged 14 to 17 from Tallinn and are already known to police.

"What has become typical recently is that they come from difficult family circumstances, and unfortunately that is a key factor in this case. Their aim was actually to get money. They then used the cash for things they liked, taking taxis from one city to another and enjoying themselves," said Hisko Vares, head of the proceedings division at the Lääne-Harju Police Station.

There are approximately 400 minors with behavioral problems in Estonia. Vares believes the state should take this situation seriously.

Throwing firecrackers

Another problem is also keeping police busy in Pärnu. Young people gather in groups in the city center and throw firecrackers at passersby. Most of them are 11 to 12 years old.

"According to them, they are protesting against the police confiscating scooters. They want them back. It seems they have nothing else to do with their free time," said Karin Uibo, head of the Pärnu regional group at the Western Prefecture.

Pärnu Mayor Siim Suursild himself became caught up in the events last Friday. On Tuesday, city officials met with police officers.

"Clearly, young people have this need for adventure and to test themselves. We've all been young and we know what it's like. We've discussed finding other ways for them to spend their time," Suursild said.

Families, schools, the police and the city must find a solution together. Police are urging parents to keep track of how their teenagers spend their free time. When hanging around in gangs of so-called "city kids," a child can be endangered by pyrotechnics even if they are simply watching.

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