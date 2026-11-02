Crimes committed by young people rise 10% during school holidays

The number of offenses committed by schoolchildren increases by a tenth during school holidays, data from the police show. Police took action to stop young people disturbing the peace in Pirita last week.

Late on Friday evening, police went to speak to young people who frequently gather in Pirita in the Merivälja areas.

Those who ERR encountered appeared to be between 10 and 15 years old. Some were even younger. According to locals, loud bangs can be heard in the area in the evenings.

Those ERR managed to speak to said they did not set off fireworks themselves. It is difficult for the police to establish exactly who is using firecrackers and disturbing public order.

"We have not made this a focus either, because young people are seeking attention this way, so that the police will respond and they can create more content for their TikTok world," said Mari-Liis Mölder, a senior superintendent at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Proceedings are initiated against those who are caught. Pirita district councillor Kaido Saarniit said the problem is not that young people gather in groups, but that they disturb other people.

"These bangs can be heard not only in the Merivälja neighborhood, but even further away. It depends on what is being used to make the bang," he said.

The district will continue to have security patrols in the Pirita and Merivälja areas until the end of the year.

The police said Estonia is not experiencing the kind of threat seen in France, Italy and elsewhere, where gatherings of young people have led to serious consequences.

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