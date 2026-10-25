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Police tackle underage drinking, illegal scooters in Tartu

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Police in Tartu on October 23.
Police in Tartu on October 23. Source: ERR
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Police are cracking down on banned electric scooters and minors disturbing public order in Estonia's second-biggest city, Tartu, and carried out one of their largest recent operations targeting young people on Friday.

People out and about in Tartu in southern Estonia late on Friday night may have encountered an unusually large police presence.

Dozens of law enforcement officers were focused on light electric vehicle compliance in the Annelinn and Ülenurme areas. They identified two prohibited scooters, which can travel faster than the legal limit, and two cases of people riding two to a single electric scooter.

Officers also monitored helmet use and spoke with young people.

Kristo Kooskora, a senior inspector at the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), said that the weather had worked against them this time.

"It rained to some extent throughout the evening, and we saw very few scooters, but that does not mean the problem has disappeared. Various scooter gatherings have also become popular recently, and we have been dealing with those as well. Our work in this area is not over," she told ERR's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

There was more activity in the city center after midnight.

Nearly 50 police officers patrolled Küüni tänav, which leads from Kaubamaja shopping center to the main square, in an unprecedented operation.

"The checks were conducted by officers simply moving in from both ends and checking everyone caught between the police teams until the officers eventually met in the middle," Kooskora said.

According to preliminary information, police identified nearly 30 intoxicated minors, including some who were severely intoxicated. There were also minors using e-cigarettes and cases involving suspected drug use.

Handcuffs had to be used in several cases because the young people became aggressive. Some also attempted to flee, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Officers said the operation confirmed the problem with minors is serious. Checks should be carried out more frequently, including on weekdays.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Valner Väino

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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