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Police detain suspects in killing of elderly woman in Viljandi

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Police vehicle in Viljandi. Photo is illustrative.
Police vehicle in Viljandi. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Police in Viljandi on Thursday evening found the body of a 77-year-old woman with signs of violence in the trunk of a car and detained three men, ages 48, 75 and 75, on suspicion of murder.

Margus Sass, head of the Viljandi Police Station, said police launched a search immediately after receiving a missing person report.

As officers searched the area around the woman's home, they discovered indications that a crime may have occurred there and expanded the search effort. Police used a service dog and a drone, while surface rescue personnel and divers from a special unit searched a pond near the woman's home.

Investigators also spoke with relatives and acquaintances, reviewed surveillance footage from nearby areas and businesses, and gathered information about the woman's movements on the day before her disappearance.

"Hommik Anuga" Autor/allikas: Ken Mürk/ERR

To locate both the woman and her vehicle, police appealed to the public and the media for assistance.

On Thursday evening, a member of the public reported seeing a vehicle matching the description in Viljandi. Officers dispatched to verify the tip located the missing woman's car parked outside an apartment building. The body of the 77-year-old woman, showing signs of violence, was found in the trunk.

Police suspect three men were involved in the crime. All three were detained Thursday evening in Viljandi with the assistance of a rapid response unit.

The suspects, ages 48, 75 and 75, were taken to the Viljandi Police Station for investigative procedures.

The investigation is being conducted by the South Prefecture and led by the South District Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Andraš Tšitškan said preliminary information suggests the victim may have previously known at least one of the suspects.

At present, prosecutors are seeking the pretrial detention of the 48-year-old man, who is currently considered the principal suspect. According to prosecutors, he has previously been convicted multiple times of fraud and money laundering.

Evidence gathered during the investigation will be used to determine the role played by the other two men and whether there are grounds to seek their detention as well.

The motive for the crime, the suspects' roles and other circumstances will be established during the criminal investigation.

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Editor: Merilin Leetna, Argo Ideon

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