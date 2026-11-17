Harju District Court on Tuesday found 30-year-old Ruslan Hrapko and 26-year-old Vladislav Kirillov guilty of assaulting and robbing intoxicated people while working as security guards at bars in Tallinn's Old Town. The court sentenced both men to 13 years in prison.

According to the prosecution, the men used their positions as security guards at several Old Town bars in 2024 to rob intoxicated patrons.

Prosecutors said the men targeted heavily intoxicated people in bars and on the streets of the Old Town who were unable to resist and from whom it was easy to steal phones, wallets and other valuables. When necessary, they used violence, including pepper spray and handcuffs.

The defendants were also accused of unlawfully depriving people of their liberty on several occasions, making threats and committing computer fraud.

Senior Prosecutor Kelly Kruusimägi. Source: ERR

According to Senior Prosecutor Kelly Kruusimägi, these were not random altercations associated with Tallinn's nightlife but repeated and deliberate crimes in which the authority and appearance of a security guard were used for criminal purposes.

Hisko Vares, head of the investigative department of the Lääne-Harju Police Station, said that the crimes were particularly cynical because the victims were targeted by people they should have been able to trust for protection and assistance.

The prosecution sought 13-year prison sentences for both defendants, and the court agreed. The court also ordered the confiscation of a Mercedes-Benz Vito belonging to Kirillov, which, according to the evidence, was used in the commission of the crimes. The convicted men must also pay compensation to the victims.

Five other people were charged in the same criminal case for participating in individual incidents or assisting in the crimes. In February, Harju District Court sentenced them under plea agreements to suspended prison terms ranging from eight months to three years and six months.

The ruling has not yet entered into force and may be appealed.

A bar in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!