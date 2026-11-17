A man who attacked a bus driver in Tallinn over the weekend then stole the same bus, driving off with it and causing thousands of euros of damage to the vehicle after crashing.

The incident is one of several this year which have seen Tallinn City Transport (TLT) drivers threatened, prompting the authority to start plans to phase out open driver cabins and to install other safety features from next year.

In the small hours of Saturday, November 14, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) were notified over an altercation on a city bus on Vana-Lõuna tänav in central Tallinn, in which a 25-year-old man attacked the driver, the agency said.

"The bus driver was frightened and fled, after which the 25-year-old man drove the bus to a hardware store parking lot, where he broke a barrier by driving into it. Police then detained the 25-year-old man," the statement said – the PPA also noted the man was suspected of being intoxicated.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, TLT board member Andrei Novikov said the bus arrived at the Vana-Lõuna terminus at around midnight on Friday night.

There were no passengers other than the suspect on board at the time of the incident, Novikov said, and the driver had requested the suspect leave the bus, since the service had terminated.

"A passenger had fallen asleep in the back seat. The bus driver approached the passenger and, as this was the terminus, asked him to get off. The passenger became aggressive and repeatedly attacked the driver. At one point, it seemed the situation had been resolved, but then he turned so aggressive that the driver had to move away from the bus for his own safety," Novikov said.

According to Novikov, the passenger then entered the driver's cab and effectively stole the vehicle, driving it through an adjacent parking lot and gas station onto the road.

"Fortunately, he did not hit the [nearby] gas station. He then drove along Tehnika tänav to the Depo store, where he drove through the barriers. It was at this point that police caught him," Novikov went on.

Novikov said the passenger had repeatedly created dangerous traffic situations while driving the bus, hitting roadside barriers and curbs and driving across green spaces before crashing at the Depo hardware outlet.

The bus driver had left his mobile phone behind on the bus while fleeing, so was unable to contact the PPA immediately. While he attempted to get help by flagging down passing vehicles on Tehnika, none stopped to come to his aid.

An articulated Tallinn city bus in the city center. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

He also sustained minor injuries in the incident and is currently off work, having taken sick leave.

Ultimately the PPA managed to detain the attacker in cooperation with TLT's control center.

Novikov said the bus had been out of TLT's control for about five minutes, sustaining extensive damage during that time, with preliminary losses estimated at €5,000 to €10,000. He added that a criminal case was open.

"We know at this point that the prosecutor's office has also opened a criminal case, so the penalties for an act like this are very severe," Novikov said.

TLT has released CCTV footage (click on the video player below) of the initial hijacking of the bus, in which a man appears to fall out of the bus on to the ground and then is grappled with before re-entering the bus and the driver's cab. Another man is later seen entering the now vacant driver's cab. This is followed by dashcam-type footage showing the bus's apparently erratic journey along Tehnika, before coming to rest in a parking lot.

TLT: Seven bus drivers attacked in Tallinn this year

Tallinn bus drivers have faced a reported seven attacks this year, prompting plans to phase out buses with open driver's cabs and consider installing panic buttons, through the course of 2027. "We are also considering introducing a panic button and providing drivers with further guidance on what to do and how to respond," Novikov said.

Also speaking at Tuesday's press conference was TLT board member Kaido Padar, who said there had been seven attacks on bus drivers this year. These included the use of pepper spray against a driver, throwing a stone at a side window and physical assaults.

"Our drivers understand that they do important work for society. But doing this important work for society cannot mean wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet or carrying pepper spray. It must be a normal part of life," Padar stressed.

Despite these incidents, Padar emphasized that public transport in Tallinn remains safe.

Prosecutor: Suspect released from custody

Prosecutor Andres Vegel told ERR later on Tuesday that the PPA responded quickly to the incident and detained the suspect at the scene.

"It is now known that the young man was under the influence of alcohol and did not posses a license to drive a vehicle of that category. All further details, including any damage caused, will be established during the criminal proceedings," Vegel said.

"Criminal proceedings have currently been opened under the provision concerning the unauthorized use of property involving violence (Section 215 (3))."

Vegel said the prosecutor's office did not consider it necessary to seek from a court the young man being remanded in custody, as the information gathered so far gave no grounds to believe he might evade the proceedings or commit further crimes if he remained at liberty.

Editor's note: This article was updated to include comments given by TLT at Tuesday's press conference on the incident and other incidents in Tallinn this year, as well as the Prosecutor's comments and footage of the incident.

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