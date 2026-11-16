Photos: Truck crash jams outbound traffic on Tallinn's Tartu maantee

A truck crashed into a lamppost on Tartu maantee and got stuck under an overpass Monday afternoon, disrupting outbound traffic at a busy Tallinn junction ahead of rush hour.

Two outbound lanes on Tartu maantee have been closed due to the crash, backing up traffic near Ülemiste, T1 and Sikupilli shopping malls, Ülemiste train station and Tallinn Airport.

Police received a report of a crash at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Initial information suggests the truck and its trailer struck part of the overpass, bringing down an overhead road sign gantry onto the roadway.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was sober and licensed to operate the vehicle. No one was injured in the crash.

Police at the scene have been redirecting traffic via Peterburi tee.

Traffic along and around Tartu maantee in Tallinn following a crash on Monday afternoon. November 16, 2026. Source: Waze/screenshot

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