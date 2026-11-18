Major work to the tramlines network in Tallinn starts in spring, though while they are set to last to 2029, should not disrupt traffic unduly, Tallinn City Government said.

Tallinna Linnatransport will next year repair tram tracks on Narva mnt and Maneeži tänav in the city center and the Majaka curve in Sikupilli. This will mean the temporary closure of service in the case of the Narva mnt section.

Three sections will be worked on concurrently; with Narva mnt the stretch from Poska tänav to Tallinn University will begin in late May to early June next year, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Joel Jesse (Center) told ERR, to be followed by the continuation to Maneeži tänav to the west.

"The aim is to renew and modernize the tracks, including all the necessary switches, new sleepers and the entire control system. There will definitely be less noise and vibration in the future," he said.

Work on the stretch between the university and Maneeži tänav will have to wait till 2029, however, to avoid disruption to the Laulupidu taking place in summer 2028. Tram service to Kadriorg, served by lines 3 and 4, will be suspended during the course of the repair work next summer.

The work may also disrupt other traffic, but it will still be able to pass in both directions, Jesse said.

Another major repair project taking place on Maneeži tänav, between Narva mnt and Gonsiori, where lines 4 and 6 run, is due to the need to replace worn tracks, Jesse went on. "

As part of the work, we plan to install a switch on Maneeži tänav toward Kadriorg so we have more options when there's a disruption. That will let us reroute trams as needed and keep them running on shorter sections when a line is disrupted," the deputy mayor said.

Tram service to the airport will continue during the repairs, Jesse went on. Trams will be routed via Laikmaa and Gonsiori streets.

The third project will take place at what is known as the Majaka curve, where the tracks have also reached the end of their service life, Jesse said. TLT is due to install track lubricators there and plans to install them at tram switches across the city later.

This should among other things reduce the squealing when trams pass over switches, Jesse said. Tram service will be able to continue through the Majaka stretch during the repairs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!