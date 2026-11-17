Eleven people have been detained by the police and officials from the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) on suspicion of large-scale illegal handling of tobacco products.

During searches on Friday (November 13), nearly 27 million smuggled cigarettes were found in Pärnu County, western Estonia. According to preliminary estimates, the excise duty loss amounts to €5.1 million.

The MTA launched criminal proceedings concerning both the illegal handling of cigarettes and the illegal production of cigarettes.

Rain Kuus, head of the MTA's investigation department, said this is the first discovery of an operational illegal cigarette factory in Estonia in 10 years.

"The last time we discovered a factory set up to produce illegal cigarettes in Estonia was three years ago, but we detained those involved before production had even begun. This shows that the production of illegal cigarettes in Estonia is rather exceptional," he said.

Eleven people have been named as suspects and two have been detained at the request of the prosecutor's office.

Criminal proceedings are ongoing.

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