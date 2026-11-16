Egyptian citizen faces 1 year in prison for transporting migrants from Latvia to Estonia

A 24-year-old Egyptian citizen has been handed a one-year prison sentence under a plea agreement for transporting five foreign nationals from Latvia to Estonia who had no legal basis for staying in the country.

Thousands of migrants have crossed the Belarusian-Latvian border this year into the European Union in what officials say is a "hybrid attack" orchestrated by the Lukashenko regime in Minsk.

The migrants, mostly from Africa and the Middle East, then travel on to other countries in western or northern Europe, using Estonia as a transit country. So far, 11 people have been detained for suspected people smuggling this year.

Harju District Court convicted Mohamed Khaled Mahmoud Ghanima under a plea bargain for transporting four Bangladeshi citizens and one Algerian citizen on August 7.

The court sentenced the 24-year-old to one year in prison and, as an additional punishment, deportation from Estonia with a six-year entry ban.

Laura Lajal, the prosecutor who led the proceedings, said the case shows that organizing illegal immigration is a "deliberate activity that generates criminal profits".

"Our aim is to reach not only those who cross borders illegally, but also those who organize or facilitate their movement or transport people across national borders. Those who may see transporting people for money as an easy way to earn a living must also understand the other side of it: illegally transporting people across borders can result in an actual prison sentence," she said in a statement issued on Monday.

Lajal said Ghanima's activities were reported to the police by an observant passerby who helped uncover the incident.

"A Tallinn resident noticed five people wearing dirty clothes and walking barefoot, carrying large backpacks, in the pedestrian tunnel on Järvevana tee. Police officers checked the information and established that they were four Bangladeshi citizens and one Algerian citizen who had no legal basis for staying in Estonia," she said.

"The man admitted that he had been paid to bring the people into Estonia. The minivan used to transport them was unregistered and had been fitted with a license plate that did not belong to the vehicle," the prosecutor explained.

Connections to organized crime

Indrek Aru, head of the Border Guard Bureau at the North Prefecture, said organizing illegal migration is an extremely serious crime and not an "innocent one-off job" to earn some money quickly.

"In practice, such activity is often repeated, and people thereby become connected to a larger criminal network," he said.

Large-scale smuggling of foreign nationals across national borders, spanning several continents and many countries, requires long-term planning and, from the transporters' perspective, a willingness to travel alongside the migrants themselves," Aru added.

So far, over 400 migrants have been apprehended by the police and border guards in Estonia this year, who are then returned to Latvia.

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