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Almost 400 migrants detained in Estonia since July

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Police van.
Police van. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Since July, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has detained 388 foreign nationals who arrived in Estonia without a legal basis after crossing the Belarusian border. Detentions in recent weeks have taken place exclusively in Tallinn.

As of Tuesday, 258 foreign nationals were being held at the detention center in Tallinn, while 148 people who entered the European Union via the Belarus-Latvia border have been handed over to Latvia.

"Each handover is essentially a logistical operation, the success of which requires verified information about the foreign nationals' routes, origins and intentions, as well as agreements between the authorities of both countries," said Indrek Aru, head of the border guard bureau at the PPA's Northern Prefecture.

Foreign nationals are transported back in groups.

Fifteen people are suspected of organizing illegal migration.

Medical attention

Detainees at the detention center have also sought medical attention due to health problems, including cold-like symptoms and skin rashes.

"Foreign nationals with high fevers were taken to West Tallinn Central Hospital, which provides healthcare services to the detention center. As of today, one foreign national remains hospitalized, and it is known that they will be able to return to the detention center in the coming days," Aru noted.

The hospital does not provide the detention center with detailed information about tests carried out or diagnoses.

"Due to personal data protection requirements, diagnoses are not disclosed to the detention center, but in the event of a health risk, the center's staff receive all the necessary information from medical professionals to immediately implement measures to limit the spread of disease, including isolation or quarantine," Aru said.

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