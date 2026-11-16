Kaspar Viilup: Pop culture wave of "GTA VI" will be felt for a long time

The new "Grand Theft Auto" video game, more than a decade in the making, is just days away, and while the Estonian media still struggles to cover gaming as thoroughly as it should, the impact of this pop culture tidal wave can hardly be overstated, Kaspar Viilup writes.

If we try to briefly explain the phenomenon behind this video game, the most important foundation is its long history. Just like "Super Mario" or the legendary fighting games "Tekken" and "Mortal Kombat," "Grand Theft Auto," which first appeared nearly 30 years ago, has been a part of several generations' childhoods. Fathers have introduced the game to their sons and those same sons may now have children of their own, opening the door for them to this vast criminal underworld where players are given free rein to decide what kind of experience they want to have.

So at this point, we're not simply talking about a single game, but decades of expectations and experiences, nostalgia and anticipation, built up layer by layer. Add to that the fact that fans have had to wait more than a decade for a new installment and the fire has been continually fueled. Developer Rockstar Games is well aware of this, too, because although previous installments have also been massive undertakings, the scale is now on an entirely different level: Analysts estimate that the game's budget could reach $1.5 billion, while first-week sales revenue could climb as high as $5 billion. Yes, I know those numbers sound completely unrealistic, but that's precisely the kind of absurd, mind-boggling scale this game operates on.

Another key to understanding "Grand Theft Auto" is its lack of boundaries: Almost everything you can do in the game is either irrational or illegal, from stealing cars and recklessly speeding through the streets to engaging in mindless violence. While it's also possible to follow the game's storyline, my experience, and probably that of many others, has always been about seemingly aimless wandering. I vividly remember, for example, that my first encounter with country music as a teenager came while driving an SUV along rural roads in "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas," with Hank Williams playing on the car radio. Once you've had a taste of that kind of escapism, you want to experience it again.

In other words, excitement over what this new release will bring has reached fever pitch and there's even widespread talk that when the game comes out, many people around the world will suddenly fall ill and fail to show up for work. In Estonia, however, the biggest challenge will be how the media manages to cover it all. Although "Disco Elysium" provided an initial trial by fire for more conservative publications that would otherwise run in the opposite direction at the mere mention of video games, its impact wasn't particularly long-lasting. When ZA/UM studio's new game "Zero Parades" was announced, everything had been forgotten and the silence in the Estonian media was deafening.

So I'll proudly get the ball rolling: Don't be afraid to talk about "Grand Theft Auto." It's perfectly fine to risk looking foolish and ask people who know more about it for help, because chances are there are at least a handful of people among your friends or even family members who will spend the coming days and weeks glued to their television screens, eyes darting back and forth. Even the major Hollywood studios know this, having pushed their biggest movie releases as far away from the "GTA" launch as possible, with the new "Hunger Games" movie the only one brave enough to remain. We'll see how these two giants fare against each other, but I can predict the outcome with considerable confidence: "Grand Theft Auto VI" will emerge victorious and we'll still be feeling its ripple effects at the end of this year and into the beginning of next year, perhaps even longer.

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