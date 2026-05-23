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Estonian game studio ZA/UM releases new computer game 'Zero Parades'

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"Zero Parades". Source: Screenshot from the game
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Estonian studio ZA/UM released a new video game this week, "Zero Parades: For Dead Spies." The studio's 2019 hit "Disco Elysium" was also created by the same team.

The first reviews published for "Zero Parades" have already praised the game, highlighting the developers' strong understanding of their place within the video game landscape. Critics have also emphasized that while "Disco Elysium" is impossible to replicate, the new title comes remarkably close.

"The feedback has been more positive than we expected. It has been a very complicated process overall — we made the game almost entirely through remote work — and we are very proud of the result we achieved," artistic director Kaspar Tamsalu told ERR.

The new video game is similar in genre to "Disco Elysium." In the role-playing game, which develops the traditions of the genre in its own way, the progression and development of the story are largely in the hands of the player. "Zero Parades" takes players into the world of 1990s espionage where, according to Tamsalu, influences from Estonia during that era can also be sensed. He stressed, however, that the story takes place in a fictional city.

The story's protagonist is burned-out spy Hershel Wilk who returns after many years to the city of Portofiro. Together with the player, she begins uncovering the city's secrets where, alongside the world of espionage, broader geopolitical forces also play a role.

Although the game was developed largely through remote work, a significant part of the creative team was based in Estonia. Among those involved in writing the story and voicing the characters were writer Jim Ashilevi and director Tanel Toom.

"As artistic director, my role is to initiate and maintain the vision concerning the visual side of the game and my task is to find the best artists for the project," Tamsalu explained, adding that they make the kind of games they themselves enjoy playing.

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Editor: Marcus Turovski

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