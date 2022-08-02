'Disco Elysium' creators' job openings provide clues to possible next game

News
"Disco Elysium" gameplay. Source: ERR
News

Job openings at an award-winning Estonian video gaming software company hint at the direction the firm, ZA/UM, may take next, on the back of the huge, worldwide success of 'Disco Elysium', released in 2019.

Online magazine PC Gamer reports that while none of the postings advertised, which include high-end developers with expertise in "creating non-earth environments" and who have "an understanding of architecture or city planning" and a "love of sci-fi and video games," as well as sales and monetization specialists, give concrete evidence about what ZA/UM's next major offering might be, it may very well be an "other worldly" one.

The original PC Gamer article is here.

A Role Playing Game which bagged several prestigious awards after its release, "Disco Elysium"'s core team had reportedly been working on the project for a couple of decades. That work seems to have paid off; the game turned a profit of nearly €7 million in the first six months of its availability, and may spawn a spin-off TV series.

ZA/UM Studio OÜ's shareholders include some well-known names in the Estonian media sphere, including media mogul Margus Linnamäe (via the MM Grupp, a pharmaceuticals wholesaler), writer Kaur Kender and animated filmmaker Sander Taal, as well as ZA/UM co-founder Robert Kurvitz.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merit Maarits

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:41

EDF's 2nd Infantry Brigade marks eighth anniversary

17:43

Viljandi Folk Festival attracted nearly 25,000 visits

17:12

Gallery: Tartuff film festival kicks off in Estonia's second city

16:58

Kersna: 13 notes from reality of the switch to Estonian-language education

16:37

Interior minister: Narva tank will be moved, support package being prepared

16:24

Estonian women's chess team suffer first olympiad loss

16:18

Gallery: Germany takes over Estonia's NATO Baltic Air Policing mission

15:50

Estonia's youth athletes latest to bring home glory

15:23

Red Army howitzer monument removed from Auvere Power Station

15:12

'Disco Elysium' creators' job openings provide clues to possible next game

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

Security expert: We may see changes in course of war in Ukraine soon

29.07

Benjamin Klasche: What is wrong with Germany?

01.08

Tallinn city government wants to alter law on bathing water pollution

10:09

Tallinn main roads to undergo 14 month renovation from September

01.08

Juhan Parts: Estonia should build two new Auvere power plants

01.08

July saw all-time record price of electricity in Estonia

01.08

Läänemets: Narva tank needs to be removed with dignity

01.08

Foreign tourists back in numbers in Tallinn Old Town

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: