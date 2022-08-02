'Disco Elysium' creators' job openings provide clues to possible next game

Job openings at an award-winning Estonian video gaming software company hint at the direction the firm, ZA/UM, may take next, on the back of the huge, worldwide success of 'Disco Elysium', released in 2019.

Online magazine PC Gamer reports that while none of the postings advertised, which include high-end developers with expertise in "creating non-earth environments" and who have "an understanding of architecture or city planning" and a "love of sci-fi and video games," as well as sales and monetization specialists, give concrete evidence about what ZA/UM's next major offering might be, it may very well be an "other worldly" one.

The original PC Gamer article is here.

A Role Playing Game which bagged several prestigious awards after its release, "Disco Elysium"'s core team had reportedly been working on the project for a couple of decades. That work seems to have paid off; the game turned a profit of nearly €7 million in the first six months of its availability, and may spawn a spin-off TV series.

ZA/UM Studio OÜ's shareholders include some well-known names in the Estonian media sphere, including media mogul Margus Linnamäe (via the MM Grupp, a pharmaceuticals wholesaler), writer Kaur Kender and animated filmmaker Sander Taal, as well as ZA/UM co-founder Robert Kurvitz.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!