New Estonian-language H.P. Lovecraft anthology publishes

H. P. Lovecraft (1890-1937).
H. P. Lovecraft (1890-1937). Source: Lucian Bert Truesdale / Wikimedia Commons
A new collection of works from cult American sci-fi and horror writer H.P. Lovecraft has published, bringing many new short stories to the Estonian public, for the first time in their own language.

Viiking publishing house has now issued "The Dreams in the Witch House" (Estonian: "Ulmad nõiamajas"), 10 separate pieces of both prose, including the titular short story, and poetry.

Around half of the pieces had never before been translated into Estonian, ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

Accompanied by illustrations from Tiit Pähnapuu for the writer's texts, the collection was compiled by Raul Sulbi, who also provides commentary on the original work.

Iris-Barbara Jeletski, Mart Kalvet, Priit Kenkmann, Leo Metsar and Silver Sära are the translators.

The collection includes one of Lovecraft's most famous short stories, "At the Mountains of Madness", while another offering, "The Dreams in the Witch House", forms a part of the recent "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities" Netflix anthology, from the noted Mexican filmmaker.

Cover design of the new translation into Estonian of "The Dreams in the Witch House". Source: Kirjastus Viiking

Viiking published the flagship Lovecraftian piece, "The Call of Cthulhu" and other stories in Estonian five years ago. That work won best anthology/story collection in that year's Stalker sci-fi award.

The newest collection builds on that and continues readers' journeys through Lovecraft-land, principally in and around the fictional Massachusetts town of Arkham and the Miskatonic river, though featuring other worldly (literally) alien dimensions and distant planets as well.

How the translators dealt with Lovecraftian terms such as "susurration" and "whippoorwill" is for readers to find out, though presumably "Yog-Sothoth" will remain as is.

Howard Phillips Lovecraft  (1890-1937) spent most of his life in his native New England and remained obscure throughout his lifetime, with his works only significantly growing in acclaim from the 1970s onward.

By the 1980s he was already popular enough for a "Call of Cthulhu" role-playing game to meet widespread commercial success, and the more recent "Arkham Horror" board game and its offshoots have continued that trend.

Writer Stephen King cites him as a significant early influence, and Lovecraft also made a huge impact on Neil Gaiman and his work, as well as on del Toro as noted. As for TV shows, several episodes of animation "South Park" featured a Cthulhu character, and cult UK series "The League of Gentlemen" and "Garth Marenghi's Darkplace", too, boast a rich seam of Lovecraft references and influences.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kaspar Viilup

Source: ERR Kultuur

