Gallery: Tallinn Literary Center opens exhibition about Eduard Vilde plays

The exhibition "A compelling passion: the story of Eduard Vilde's plays" is on display at the Tallinn Literary Center until March 25.

Eduard Vilde is best known as a novelist, but his greatest passion was theater and playwrighting, which according to Vilde is the most complete and mature expression of literature, its apogee.

Mari Vapper, the exhibition's curator, said that Vilde's passion for the theater burned brightly throughout his life. "Vilde was a visionary, a pioneer, a critic, and a dramatist, and his influence on Estonian theater is truly profound. He was an ardent theatergoer."

During his lifetime, the author penned only three plays, but two of them, "Tabamata ime" and "Pisuhänd" have become pillars of Estonian drama.

The exhibition covers the origins of Vilde's plays as well as the scandals that plagued his writing. Among other items on show are materials from museum archives, pages from the original manuscripts, costume sketches by various artists, clay figurines of characters and illustrations.

The exhibition is curated by Mari Vapper and designed by Krista Lepland.

Tallinn Literary Center is established in 2017 and focuses on the legacy of two of the foremost Estonian writers: Anton Hansen Tammsaare and Eduard Vilde.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!