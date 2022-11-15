Gallery: Tallinn Literary Center opens exhibition about Eduard Vilde plays

News
Open gallery
24 photos
News

The exhibition "A compelling passion: the story of Eduard Vilde's plays" is on display at the Tallinn Literary Center until March 25.

Eduard Vilde is best known as a novelist, but his greatest passion was theater and playwrighting, which according to Vilde is the most complete and mature expression of literature, its apogee.

Mari Vapper, the exhibition's curator, said that Vilde's passion for the theater burned brightly throughout his life. "Vilde was a visionary, a pioneer, a critic, and a dramatist, and his influence on Estonian theater is truly profound. He was an ardent theatergoer."

During his lifetime, the author penned only three plays, but two of them, "Tabamata ime" and "Pisuhänd" have become pillars of Estonian drama.

The exhibition covers the origins of Vilde's plays as well as the scandals that plagued his writing. Among other items on show are materials from museum archives, pages from the original manuscripts, costume sketches by various artists, clay figurines of characters and illustrations.

The exhibition is curated by Mari Vapper and designed by Krista Lepland.

Tallinn Literary Center is established in 2017 and focuses on the legacy of two of the foremost Estonian writers: Anton Hansen Tammsaare and Eduard Vilde.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:12

Estonian PM Kallas meets Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin in Helsinki

16:04

Legislation proposed to impose Estonian language level on food couriers Updated

15:42

Reinsalu in Brussels: Europe needs to contribute more to Ukrainian victory

15:10

Külli Taro: Riigikogu session chair more than glorified announcer

14:35

Gallery: Tallinn Literary Center opens exhibition about Eduard Vilde plays

14:24

PPA checking Russian and Ukrainian citizens more thoroughly on border

14:20

Court overturns fine for publishing photo of Russian paratrooper

13:49

Eesti Energia: Europe seeking energy savings despite forecast milder winter

13:35

Gallery: Estonian Ceramists Association's annual show opens in Tallinn

13:16

Daily: Remains of nearly 250 people re-interred from Viljandi war grave

err news feature

Most Read articles

08:21

Portal: Estonian unicorn Pipedrive to lay off 143 staff

16:04

Legislation proposed to impose Estonian language level on food couriers Updated

14.11

Banks recommend customers think before fixing mortgage rates

14.11

Minister: Estonia will generally no longer side against Israel in UN votes

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

14.11

Ukrainian refugees interested in moving to Narva

14.11

Colonel: Withdrawal from Kherson should have taken much longer

09:44

Medieval shipwreck found in Tallinn continues to excite archaeologists

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: