New improv theater school opening in Tallinn

A new improv theater is to open in Tallinn this fall and will offer new opportunities for creative self-expression to all, the theater says.

Rahel Otsa's Improv School will offer courses open to those who are interested in performing improv for its own sake, as well as those who simply want to learn to communicate more openly, perform more boldly, and bring more playfulness into their lives, the theater says.

Courses will be available in both Estonian and English, and will last from September to May.

In addition, during the season it is possible to take part in one-off workshops led by teachers both from Estonia and from abroad.

"Improv" refers to improvised theater, a phenomenon which has been gaining more and more global popularity in recent decades, the theater says.

Actors at improv shows create whole performances on-the-spot and unscripted, as the name suggests, often inspired by just a word from the audience.

Other skills relating to team-building, management and other areas can also get a boost from improv training, the theater says.

Rahel Otsa has been running her improv studio under various organizations for 11 years. And has taught improv courses and workshops in Finland, Sweden, Russia, Belgium, Australia, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, China, and New Zealand.



The first overseas course teacher, Terje Brevik (Norway), is to visit Improkool in November.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!