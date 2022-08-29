Gallery: Vanemuine Theater opens 153rd season with festival

The Vanemuine Theatre opening festival.
The 153rd season of the Vanemuine Theater began on Saturday. The event featured Sipsik puppet-making workshops, a theater quiz and performances of Vanemuine ballet and opera soloists with the symphony orchestra.

During the festival, the sets for the children's musical "Sipsik" were shown, props masters revealed their trade secrets, and every child could make their own Sipsik — one of the most beloved children's book characters written by famous Estonian writer Eno Raud.

The Vanemuine Opera Choir and Symphony Orchestra instrumentalists performed in a variety of locations throughout the city, including market halls, shopping malls, cafés and train stations.

Young dancers from the Vanemuine School of Dance and Ballet also performed, including three ballet dancers who made their public debuts with the Vanemuine Ballet Troupe.

The evening culminated with a gala concert featuring Vanemuine ballet and opera soloists, along with the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra and the poetic alt-pop band Lonitseera.

Editor: Kristina Kersa



