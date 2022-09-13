Gallery: Concert marks Arvo Pärt's 87th birthday

A concert in the St. John's Church (Jaani kirik) in central Tallinn Monday marked famed Estonian composer Arvo Pärt's 87th birthday, which showcased some of his most recent works.

Led by famous Estonian conductor Tõnis Kaljuste and featuring the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (Eesti filharmoonia kammerkoor), Tallinn Chamber Orchestra (Tallinna kammerorkester), Maria Listra (soprano) and Marrit-Gerretz-Traksmann (piano), offerings included "These Words...", "Vater unser", "Sequentia", "Veni creator", and "O Holy Father Nicholas" . Pärt's latter piece was premiered in New York last October.

Arvo part was born in Paide, Järva County, September 11 1935. Due to the repressive regime in place in Estonia at the time, Pärt was forced to go and live in the west through much of the 1980s, primarily in Vienna and West Berlin, and he returned to live in his homeland after its independence was restored in 1991. Some of Pärt's most famous works, such as "Cantus in Memoriam Benjamin Britten" (1977) and Spiegel im Spiegel" (1978) have appeared in the soundtracks of many movies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!