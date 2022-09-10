Gallery: ERSO play Steve Reich at Tallinn nightclub show

Culture
ERSO and Ivo Naries playing at HALL, September 8 2022.
Open gallery
35 photos
Culture

A special concert at a Tallinn nightclub Thusday saw orchestral music take the place the more usual dance fare likely to be on offer, featuring the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO).

ERSO played the HALL nightclub the Noblessner development in North Tallinn, along with Estonian DJ Ivo Naries, in a concert dubbed "Stereo is King"" and featuring performances of American minimalist composer Steve Reich's "Violin phase", Jay Schwartz's "Music for five strings with guitar distortions" and Jacob TV's "Grab it", as well as "Drumming", also by Steve Reich and other offerings.

The "Stereo is King!" concert is also to be performed on Saturday evening at the Station Narva festival.

Steve Reich himself has performed in Tallinn in the recent past.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

